Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

