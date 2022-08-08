Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Further Reading

