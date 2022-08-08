StockNews.com Downgrades Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Hold

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,172,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.