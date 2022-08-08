Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACY opened at $2.45 on Friday. Mega Matrix has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $13.34.

Institutional Trading of Mega Matrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mega Matrix

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

