TheStreet Upgrades Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.
Teekay Tankers Trading Up 0.5 %
Teekay Tankers stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $768.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 151.93 and a beta of -0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.