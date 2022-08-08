TheStreet Upgrades Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $768.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 151.93 and a beta of -0.03.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

