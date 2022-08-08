Zoetis’ (ZTS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

