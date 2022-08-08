StockNews.com Downgrades Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Buy

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Primo Water Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.13. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

