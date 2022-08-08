Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRFT. Scotiabank started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.40. Perficient has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,706,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Perficient by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,283 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,767 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

