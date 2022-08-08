LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

