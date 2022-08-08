StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OESX opened at $1.69 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

