Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JNCE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

JNCE stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

