Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JNCE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.80.
Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance
JNCE stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.