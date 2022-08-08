StockNews.com Upgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $18.79 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $700.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $71,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $88,000.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.