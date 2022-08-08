Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.94.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

NTLA stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.