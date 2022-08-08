StockNews.com Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

