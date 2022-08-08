ESAB (ESAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ESAB to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. ESAB has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.85-$4.05 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $647.91 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ESAB to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11. ESAB has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $58.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

