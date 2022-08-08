StockNews.com Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.66 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $108.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.95% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,420,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 473,885 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,446,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.