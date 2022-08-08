NeoGenomics (NEO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

