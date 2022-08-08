NeoGenomics (NEO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NeoGenomics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NEO stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
