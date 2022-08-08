RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. RealReal has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RealReal Price Performance

RealReal stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity at RealReal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 710,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of RealReal by 222.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RealReal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of RealReal by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

