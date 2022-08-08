Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) is set to announce its Q2 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 393.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

