Seer (SEER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Seer Trading Up 1.9 %
Seer stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $679.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. Seer has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $45.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at Seer
In other Seer news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seer
About Seer
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seer (SEER)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.