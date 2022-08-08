Seer (SEER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seer Trading Up 1.9 %

Seer stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $679.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. Seer has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

In other Seer news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

