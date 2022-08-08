155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect 155675 (BLD.TO) to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$26.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.29 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

155675 has a 1 year low of C$49.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

