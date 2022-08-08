Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TME opened at $4.27 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

