SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of SOPH opened at $4.43 on Monday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

