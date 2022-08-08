Xometry (XMTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Xometry has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.02 million. On average, analysts expect Xometry to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. Xometry has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $766,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,434.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $766,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,576.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xometry by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Xometry by 102.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. Loop Capital cut their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King cut their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

