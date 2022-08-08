Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.