Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $69.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently commented on AOSL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $57,546.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,193. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $57,546.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $671,927. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.