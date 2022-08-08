Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 0.1 %

WLFC stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $246.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $59,027.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $88,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $59,027.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,165.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $667,790 in the last ninety days. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

