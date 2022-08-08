Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 0.1 %
WLFC stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $246.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.08.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
Featured Stories
