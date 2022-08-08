William Blair Comments on ITT Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $78.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

