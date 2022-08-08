Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pharming Group Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pharming Group in a report issued on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million.

Pharming Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Shares of PHAR opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.