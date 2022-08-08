Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Raised by Analyst

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.79. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 8.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

