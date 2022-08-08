Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Cut by Analyst

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a report released on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

