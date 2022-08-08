Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Mayville Engineering Trading Down 2.7 %

Separately, TheStreet cut Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of MEC opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 million, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 23.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.