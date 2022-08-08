Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.92. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,700,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,356 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after acquiring an additional 853,877 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

