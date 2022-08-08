Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $29.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $7,721,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.