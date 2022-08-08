STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at KeyCorp

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS.
STE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut STERIS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.71.
Shares of STERIS stock opened at $211.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.
In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
