The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 86.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.06).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.58) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of LON:RTN opened at GBX 49.48 ($0.61) on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.20 ($1.60). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £378.55 million and a P/E ratio of -9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Andy C. Hornby bought 376,263 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($193,641.05). In related news, insider Andy C. Hornby purchased 376,263 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £158,030.46 ($193,641.05). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 49,136 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,706.24).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

