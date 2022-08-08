LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) vs. Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Critical Comparison

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LifeStance Health Group and Xcelerate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.52%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Xcelerate.

LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 5.14, suggesting that its share price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Xcelerate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million 4.07 -$307.20 million ($1.07) -6.78 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xcelerate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -49.60% -22.41% -17.94% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Xcelerate on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

