PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.94.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.74.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 95.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

