Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.27.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,990,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 69,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

