Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 22.00 to 13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Nel ASA Price Performance

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

