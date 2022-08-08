Comparing Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) & Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Investar and Citizens Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. Given Investar’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Investar has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Investar pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 14.40% 3.47% 0.32% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investar and Citizens Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $107.58 million 2.10 $8.00 million $1.61 13.62 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

Investar beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate lending, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, lockbox payment processing, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 33 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services, which include point of sale terminal, credit and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, and check reorder services. It operates five full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

