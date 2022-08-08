Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $210.00 at SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -180.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $106,502.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at $919,577.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at $51,696,330.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,284 shares of company stock worth $7,461,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

