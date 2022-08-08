Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $210.00 at SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.69.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of JAZZ opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -180.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.