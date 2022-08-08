BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley restated a maintains rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $37.87 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 75.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.