Raymond James Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $100.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMG. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $72.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

