Medifast (NYSE:MED) Given New $278.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $352.00 to $278.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

MED stock opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth approximately $13,156,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Medifast by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 2,311.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 80.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

