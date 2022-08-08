eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.89.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,149,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.