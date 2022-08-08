MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

