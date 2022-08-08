Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 37.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

