Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $10.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

