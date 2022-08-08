Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Lowered to $89.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FMX. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.71.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.