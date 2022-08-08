Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Lowered to $89.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FMX. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.71.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Shares of FMX opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
